Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.53.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $7,549,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,570,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.