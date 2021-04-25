DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00074702 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

