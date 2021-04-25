Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,832,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

OTCMKTS:HCARU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

