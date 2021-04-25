Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

