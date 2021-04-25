Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DB. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

