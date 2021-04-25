Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $318.00 on Friday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.23 and a 200-day moving average of $229.34.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

