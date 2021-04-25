Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

