Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.27

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 50350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPSGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.