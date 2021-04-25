DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.72

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.72 and last traded at $85.72, with a volume of 4900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

