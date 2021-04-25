DigitalBits Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $49.50 million and approximately $912,339.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00522681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.50 or 0.03040716 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.