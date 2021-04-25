Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.45% of Conn’s worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $572.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

