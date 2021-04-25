Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 113,409 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 279,802 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

