Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,897 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

