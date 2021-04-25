DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 421,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,570 shares of company stock worth $3,025,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

