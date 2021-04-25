DnB Asset Management AS Buys 5,163 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

