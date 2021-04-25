DnB Asset Management AS Buys 860 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $48.32 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

