DnB Asset Management AS Has $956,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $3,697,579.20. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Discovery stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

