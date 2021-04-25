DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,021 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $81.36 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.