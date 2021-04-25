DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.87 Million

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $434.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $433.99 million and the highest is $436.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $297.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DOCU stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.84. 1,432,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.