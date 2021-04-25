Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $30.27 billion and $5.99 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.35 or 0.00453346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,334,992,638 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

