DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

