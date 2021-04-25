DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.82 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $90.82 million and $2.99 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00062025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.09 or 0.00676827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.10 or 0.07981434 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.