DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DTE opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

