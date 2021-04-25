DZ Bank Downgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Hold

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $80.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.