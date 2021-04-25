DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

DB1 opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €138.10.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

