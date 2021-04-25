DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.