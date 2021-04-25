Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 8.3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.67. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

A number of research firms have commented on EGLE. B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

The stock has a market cap of $552.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

