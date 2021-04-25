Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells $4,119,283.08 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eargo alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50.

Eargo stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,984,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.