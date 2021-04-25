Electrum Dark Trading Down 9.2% This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $9,535.43 and $115.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00129568 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

