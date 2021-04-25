Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.