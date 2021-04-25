Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELMUF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$61.95 during trading hours on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

