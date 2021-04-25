Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

LSTR stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

