Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Acme United worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACU. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

ACU stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,305,900.00. Also, Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,530.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

