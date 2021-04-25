Elysian (ELY) Price Up 68% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $413,145.32 and $375,251.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 68% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00065691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.66 or 0.00690391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.03 or 0.07871829 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

