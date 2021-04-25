Emerson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VB traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $222.96. 1,198,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,677. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average is $197.00.

