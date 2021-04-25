Emerson Wealth Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.2% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,098,221 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

