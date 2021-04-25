Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE ERF opened at $5.14 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

