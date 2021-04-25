Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $2.14 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $190.53 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.76 or 0.07971399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

