EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.48. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 23,906 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 974,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 257,389 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

