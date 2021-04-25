Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Entegris has raised its dividend by 357.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

