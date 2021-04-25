Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 4.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $25,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

