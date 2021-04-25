EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice reissued an accumulate rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,976,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

