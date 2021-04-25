Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,347,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 380,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 479,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

