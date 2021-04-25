Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $50,840.38 and approximately $103,868.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00649133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.32 or 0.08137730 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.