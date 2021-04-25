ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $338,772.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00270134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.98 or 0.01033999 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,863.12 or 1.00118080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00635219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

