Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Tops $5.82 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $5.54 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.76 or 0.07971399 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.