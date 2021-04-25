Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evotec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Evotec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTCY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

