Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Outperform

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,405,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,701 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

