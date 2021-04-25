Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,598 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

