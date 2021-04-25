Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

